Skip to main content
Conference/Symposium

Majors, Minors, and More!

Chalkboard style flyer with yellow and white text highlighting event: Majors, Minors, and More!

Friday, November 8, 2024
11am to 1pm PT

Add to calendar:

Arrillaga Recreation Center, Erickson Basketball Courts
341 Galvez Street, Stanford, CA 94305
View map

This event is open to:
Students Students - Undergraduates

Request disability accommodations and access info

Save

Restricted to: undergraduate students

Event Details:

Formally Majors Night, The Office of Academic Advising is proud to bring back this highly anticipated event open to all undergraduate students. Majors, Minors, and More will host faculty, staff, advisors, and upperclass undergraduate students from various programs, majors, and minors for you to explore.  Meet over 60 representatives from Sustainability, Humanities and Sciences, Engineering, and more, including our Undergraduate Advising Directors. 

Conference/Symposium Theater/Dance Music Education Engineering/Technology Environment/Sustainability Humanities Law/Public Policy/Politics Medicine Science Public Service/Government academic advising VPUE

See Who Is Interested

20 people are interested in this event

Save

Location: