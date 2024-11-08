Event Details:
Formally Majors Night, The Office of Academic Advising is proud to bring back this highly anticipated event open to all undergraduate students. Majors, Minors, and More will host faculty, staff, advisors, and upperclass undergraduate students from various programs, majors, and minors for you to explore. Meet over 60 representatives from Sustainability, Humanities and Sciences, Engineering, and more, including our Undergraduate Advising Directors.
Conference/Symposium Theater/Dance Music Education Engineering/Technology Environment/Sustainability Humanities Law/Public Policy/Politics Medicine Science Public Service/Government academic advising VPUE
See Who Is Interested
20 people are interested in this event