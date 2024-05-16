Town Halls scheduled to discuss progress of the Community Board on Public Safety

The Community Board on Public Safety (CBPS) will offer a series of town hall listening sessions this spring to discuss the second CBPS progress report released in September 2023. The CBPS is interested in obtaining community feedback on the implementation steps outlined in the report in furtherance of its eight established principles, particularly in light of events on our campus in recent months. The CBPS is especially interested in your comments or concerns on the report’s holistic approach to public safety, resources to address mental health issues, creation of common standard for contract security services, enhanced training for Department of Public Safety employees, and transparency in addressing complaints. Comments may be submitted in advance of the meeting to publicsafetycommunityboard@stanford.edu. You can also submit your anonymous input here.

Registration is now open. You will need your Stanford credentials to register.

For Undergraduates, Graduate students, and Post-doctoral scholarss

Thursday, May 9, 2024, 10:00 am - 11:00 am PDT

Zoom registration for May 9, 10:00am

For Faculty

Tuesday, May 14, 2024, 11:00 am - 12 noon PDT

Zoom registration for May 14, 11:00am

Thursday, May 16, 2024, 3:00 pm - 4:00 pm PDT

Zoom registration for May 16, 3:00pm

For All Students, Staff, Faculty, and Post-doctoral scholars

Wednesday, May 22, 2024, 11:00 am - 12:00 pm PDT

Kingscote Gardens – Room 140; 419 Lagunita Drive

Register for the In-Person Session on May 22, 11:00 am